Char Dham Yatra 2026: Why Badrinath is much more than just a temple stop

Badrinath is much more than just a temple stop; it’s a gateway to high-altitude landscapes and deep-rooted legends that feel like they’ve stepped right out of an epic poem. But before venturing on a getaway, take a dip in Tapt Kund’s natural thermal springs, which are located just below the temple.
Even in freezing weather, the water remains hot (around 45°C), is rich in sulphur and is believed to have medicinal properties. A three km uphill walk from the town leads to a boulder with imprints believed to be the footprints of Lord Vishnu, called charan paduka. It offers a fantastic bird’seye view of the entire Alaknanda valley.
Just three kms from Badrinath, Mana is where many travellers go. It’s the last inhabited village before the Indo-Tibetan border and here, you can visit Vyas Gufa (the cave where Sage Vyas supposedly composed the Mahabharata) and Ganesh Gufa. Next, head to Bhim Pul, a massive natural rock bridge over the roaring Saraswati River and legend says Bhim placed it there for Draupadi to cross. Do not miss out on a hot delicious cup of chai at the Last Indian Tea Stall before leaving town!
For adventure seekers, a moderate 6 kms trek from Mana leads you to the 400-foot Vasudhara Falls. Local lore says the water drops will ‘avoid’ falling on anyone who isn’t pure of heart. Neelkanth Peak, also known as the ‘Garhwal Queen,’ is a pyramidshaped, snow-clad peak that towers over Badrinath and is a must-climb. For serious trekkers, a multi-day glacial Satopanth Lake trek (at roughly 14,000 ft) is legendary. The lake is triangular and it’s believed the Trinity (Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh) meditates at its three corners.
Take a day to detour around Joshimath (45 kms away), which is home to the ancient Shankaracharya Math and the ropeway to Auli, India’s premier skiing destination. The popular UNESCO World Heritage site Valley of Flowers is only about 25 kms from Badrinath to the base at Govindghat.