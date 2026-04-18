Explore India: Experience the true way of community life in Bastar, Chhattisgarh

Fly into Jagdalpur and within thirty minutes, you are in one of the most culturally intact, ecologically extravagant regions left in the country. Bastar is inhabited by the Gonds, Marias and Murias — tribal communities who have kept their way of life.

The weekly haats, village markets scattered across the region, are where locals trade forest produce while sipping mahua or landa rice beer. The ghotul — a traditional communal space where young people learn music, dance and social ethics from elders — is one of the most radical educational systems still functioning in India.