Why are the Andaman Islands currently the most trending destination in India?

The Tourism Department has officially launched Astro-Tourism initiatives. They’ve just finished training the first batch of Astro-Guides to lead night-sky tours, taking advantage of the islands’ zero light pollution. While it existed in pockets before, new official safety guidelines issued in February 2026 have standardised Night Sea Kayaking tours, making them more accessible and safer for watching bioluminescence. A new Roots of Life mangrove trail has opened at Wright Myo, focusing on eco-education and bird watching.



The new terminal at Sri Vijaya Puram is now hosting more international charters, including direct links from Southeast Asia, making it easier for global travellers to bypass mainland India. There has also been an overwhelming demand to visit Barren Island ever since the government increased the frequency of cruises to South Asia’s only active volcano this month due to record-breaking interest.

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