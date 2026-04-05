Why are the Andaman Islands currently the most trending destination in India?

Given the airspace closure, fuel price surges and restricted destinations, more and more travellers are looking inward and this Summer are bound to land in the Indian archipelago. Bookings to the Andaman Islands have seen a significant increase this month and the archipelago is currently experiencing a surge in demand. While the destination itself is not new, it has several new things to offer. The islands are undergoing a Maldives-style makeover, shifting from budget backpacker vibes to high-end eco-luxury and high-tech exploration.
While Havelock and Neil are the classics, 2026 marks the opening of high-end sustainable resorts on previously quiet islands. Aves Island & Smith Island have welcomed several new eco-luxury tented resorts that give you a private island feel with zero day-trippers.
Thanks to its much quieter ambience and new boutique villas near Lalaji Bay, Long Island is being positioned as the ‘new Havelock. The popular Megapode Resort, the iconic government property in Sri Vijaya Puram, has been completely redeveloped into a 5-star heritage luxury resort with infinity pools overlooking the harbour.
The Tourism Department has officially launched Astro-Tourism initiatives. They’ve just finished training the first batch of Astro-Guides to lead night-sky tours, taking advantage of the islands’ zero light pollution. While it existed in pockets before, new official safety guidelines issued in February 2026 have standardised Night Sea Kayaking tours, making them more accessible and safer for watching bioluminescence. A new Roots of Life mangrove trail has opened at Wright Myo, focusing on eco-education and bird watching.
The new terminal at Sri Vijaya Puram is now hosting more international charters, including direct links from Southeast Asia, making it easier for global travellers to bypass mainland India. There has also been an overwhelming demand to visit Barren Island ever since the government increased the frequency of cruises to South Asia’s only active volcano this month due to record-breaking interest.