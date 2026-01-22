Rameshwaram: Where an epic, devotion and island meet at India’s end

According to the Ramayana, two monkeys named Nala and Nila, in their youth, would often throw murtis worshipped by sages into the water. As a consequence, the sages cursed them, declaring that any stone they threw into water would float instead of sinking — thus enabling the construction of Ram Setu. The temple itself houses centuries-old, naturally occurring idols believed to be svayambhu depicting a five-faced Hanuman avatar.

Rameshwaram is full of such surprises and supporting evidence. Be it the Vellundhi Teertha (natural freshwater spring found within the sea, surrounded by saline water, believed to have emerged when Ram struck the ground with his bow after Sita felt thirsty) or the Vibhishan Temple, which stands as the only historical structure to have survived the cyclone of 1964 AD that washed away Dhanushkodi.