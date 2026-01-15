As 2026 shapes new travel trends, Hush Tourism is currently gaining popularity

Here, travellers wish to go into hiding or rather sojourn at a dedicated space using intentional sound to create peace, healing and transformation, acting as a refuge from auditory overstimulation. The Indian Himalayas make for a top choice. Smaller towns across Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Uttrakhand, nestled deep within mountains with rarely any human activity around are leading in inner alchemy. Across the seas, The Azores, Portugal, also known as the Islands of Silence, a volcanic archipelago has strict sustainability controls that limit crowds, making it a 2026 favorite for auditory detoxing.