Air India economy class now allows your pets under 10 kgs on board

The combined weight of the pet and the carrier must not exceed 10 kg (22 lbs). Only domesticated cats and dogs are permitted in the cabin. Pets must be at least 8 weeks old to travel in the cabin and must be in good health, not pregnant and not sedated. A maximum of two pets are allowed in the cabin per flight.

In-cabin pets are permitted only in the Economy Class cabin. They are not allowed in First Class, Business Class or Premium Economy. Passengers with pets are assigned aisle seats in the last row of the economy cabin. If two pets are on the same flight, they are typically seated at least five rows apart.