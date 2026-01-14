Air India economy class now allows your pets under 10 kgs on board
Air India has recently revamped its pet travel policy, Paws on Board, significantly easing the process for pet parents. One of the most notable changes is the increase in the weight limit for pets allowed in the cabin, now set at 10 kg (up from the previous 5 kg). Those travelling with four-legged passengers enjoy priority check-in and boarding.
Read the list of requirements to be eligible to fly with your pet!
The combined weight of the pet and the carrier must not exceed 10 kg (22 lbs). Only domesticated cats and dogs are permitted in the cabin. Pets must be at least 8 weeks old to travel in the cabin and must be in good health, not pregnant and not sedated. A maximum of two pets are allowed in the cabin per flight.
In-cabin pets are permitted only in the Economy Class cabin. They are not allowed in First Class, Business Class or Premium Economy. Passengers with pets are assigned aisle seats in the last row of the economy cabin. If two pets are on the same flight, they are typically seated at least five rows apart.
Your furry friends are required to remain inside their carrier at all times, placed under the seat in front of you. They are not allowed on passenger seats or in your lap. Only soft-sided, ventilated and leak-proof carriers are allowed in the cabin. (Hard-case crates are required for pets traveling in the hold). The carriers' maximum dimensions should be 17 x 10 x 9 inches. The bags must be without wheels and have enough space for the pet to stand, turn and lie down naturally.
When travelling domestically, pet parents will be charged ₹7,500 + taxes. International prices vary depedning on short and long hauls. One must request pet travel at least 48 hours before departure (reduced from the previous 72-hour requirement). Additionally, the Paws on Board fee is generally non-refundable.
While the service is available on over 80 routes, in-cabin pets are currently not permitted on flights to USA, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom (where they must usually travel as cargo). We suggest you to opt for non-stop long-haul routes depending on aircraft configuration. At the airport, one must report 3 hours before departure with required entry documents of pets.
The mandatory documentation must be original copies presented at the check-in counter: Fit-to-Fly/Health Certificate from a registered veterinarian (issued shortly before travel); Vaccination Records (specifically Rabies); Indemnity Form (provided by the airline); and Import/Export Permits (for international travel).