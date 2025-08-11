This 'dog-first' airline offers luxury travel services to your furry friends

The service, which is designed to make air travel stress-free for dogs and their owners, provides a range of luxe perks. These include a dedicated concierge who helps with everything from check-in to customs and a cabin prepped with calming pheromones, music and treats. Once onboard, dogs are served a beverage of their choice during ascent and descent to prevent ear discomfort from cabin pressure changes. During the flight, they have access to various snacks, toys and surprises.

While the service offers a unique, luxurious travel experience, it comes with a high price tag. A one-way ticket for one human and one dog can cost several thousand dollars, depending on the route. It has now expanded its routes to include Paris, Lisbon and San Francisco. This is in addition to its initial service between New York, Los Angeles and London. The airline also offers the option to book private or shared charters to various other destinations. The airline's aircraft are spacious, allowing dogs to move around freely once the plane reaches cruising altitude.