This 'dog-first' airline offers luxury travel services to your furry friends

Bark Air, a dog-first airline was launched by the company BARK last year, which is known for its dog toy and treat subscription service, BarkBox. The service, which uses private jets, allows dogs to travel in the cabin with their owners instead of being in a cargo hold. Bark Air also welcomes dogs of all sizes and breeds.
The service, which is designed to make air travel stress-free for dogs and their owners, provides a range of luxe perks. These include a dedicated concierge who helps with everything from check-in to customs and a cabin prepped with calming pheromones, music and treats. Once onboard, dogs are served a beverage of their choice during ascent and descent to prevent ear discomfort from cabin pressure changes. During the flight, they have access to various snacks, toys and surprises.
While the service offers a unique, luxurious travel experience, it comes with a high price tag. A one-way ticket for one human and one dog can cost several thousand dollars, depending on the route. It has now expanded its routes to include Paris, Lisbon and San Francisco. This is in addition to its initial service between New York, Los Angeles and London. The airline also offers the option to book private or shared charters to various other destinations. The airline's aircraft are spacious, allowing dogs to move around freely once the plane reaches cruising altitude.
Aiming high
The services include a pre-flight white paw experience in a private terminal, where dogs can socialise and get comfortable. The mission in launching Bark Air was to challenge the conventional norms of pet travel, which often involves stress and discomfort for dogs.
By providing a truly dog-first experience, the airline aims to highlight the need for more humane travel options for pets and their owners. The company hopes that by expanding and scaling its services, it can eventually make dog-friendly air travel more accessible and affordable for a larger audience.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels