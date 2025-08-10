Watch the Blood Moon rise over the Thar Desert this September

Seasoned stargazer

Beyond the astronomical, attendees can immerse themselves in local culture with guided visits to heritage sites like Jaisalmer Fort (Sonar Quila), Gadisar Lake and the Longewala War Memorial. Evenings will conclude with hearty local cuisine, storytelling by the campfire and a sky full of stars. Whether you're a seasoned stargazer, a budding astrophotographer or simply someone looking to marvel at the universe, this desert rendezvous blends science, heritage, and serenity into one unforgettable weekend.

Commenting on the event, Ramashish Ray, Founder, Starscapes, said, “Jaisalmer offers one of the clearest skies in India, especially during this time of year. Hosting a Lunar Eclipse viewing here combines a rare astronomical event with a rich cultural setting. With this experience, we aim to make astronomy more accessible and engaging for people of all backgrounds.”