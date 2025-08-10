Watch the Blood Moon rise over the Thar Desert this September

If you’ve ever dreamt of watching the cosmos come alive from a desert dune, mark your calendars. From September 6 to 8, Starscapes, India’s leading astro-tourism company, is offering an opportunity to witness a total lunar eclipse from the heart of the Thar Desert at Shama Desert Camp, Jaisalmer.
Set against one of India’s darkest skies, far from the haze of city lights, this two-night event promises front-row seats to a rare blood moon, a dramatic celestial spectacle where Earth’s shadow casts the Moon in striking shades of crimson.
Designed for curious minds of all ages, the experience includes telescope-based skywatching, astrophotography workshops and constellation tours that bring starlit legends to life.
Expect interactive sessions on planetary viewing, particularly of Saturn and Jupiter, solar observation by day and even tips on capturing the Moon using both DSLRs and smartphones. As the Moon moves through its penumbral, partial and total eclipse phases, expert astronomers will provide real-time commentary, unraveling the science, myths and cultural lore surrounding this age-old phenomenon.
Seasoned stargazer
Beyond the astronomical, attendees can immerse themselves in local culture with guided visits to heritage sites like Jaisalmer Fort (Sonar Quila), Gadisar Lake and the Longewala War Memorial. Evenings will conclude with hearty local cuisine, storytelling by the campfire and a sky full of stars. Whether you're a seasoned stargazer, a budding astrophotographer or simply someone looking to marvel at the universe, this desert rendezvous blends science, heritage, and serenity into one unforgettable weekend.
Commenting on the event, Ramashish Ray, Founder, Starscapes, said, “Jaisalmer offers one of the clearest skies in India, especially during this time of year. Hosting a Lunar Eclipse viewing here combines a rare astronomical event with a rich cultural setting. With this experience, we aim to make astronomy more accessible and engaging for people of all backgrounds.”
