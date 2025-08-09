This new luxe resort in Bengaluru is dedicated to wellness and aquatic experiences

F or the discerning traveller who seeks not just scenic views but finds solace in nature’s quiet symphony — the rustle of leaves, the gentle lapping of water, the pattering of the rain (courtesy of signature Bengaluru weather) — The Isle by Wonderla unveils itself as a bespoke sanctuary. Newly opened and thoughtfully imagined, the resort is a serene homage to stillness, a space where design and nature are in gentle dialogue. From the moment you step through its gates, lagoon-inspired waterscapes unfurl in every direction, meandering gracefully through the property, their soothing sounds composing a constant, meditative backdrop.
Upon arrival, the reception, enveloped by water, offers an expansive view across the resort — a sweeping panorama that previews the spa, the restaurant and a gently sloping faux beach. It is here that you begin to understand: this is not a resort built on concrete. It is one shaped by water. Something we understood even better when we ascended a tree house by the beach, which offers a bird’s eye view of the whole property. We instantly made a mental note to return to the treehouse at sunrise, certain the vista would be even more magical bathed in morning light.
Unlike most premium resorts, this one spoils with a choice of 39 uniquely designed cottages and glamping tents, refusing to offer a one-size-fits-all experience. Whether you’re travelling with family, seeking solitude or bringing along your four-legged companion, the resort has tailored accommodations — from spacious Glamping Tents to the indulgent Starlight Cottages for pet lovers. For those craving enhanced privacy, the Premium Cottages with private plunge pools promise undisturbed peace.
We, however, opted for the Premium Cottage with a Hammock — a room that evokes the spirit of a Maldivian overwater bungalow overlooking the infinite azure waters. This illusion is artfully re-crafted at the property thanks to cascading lagoons and the sky above. Inside our cottage, floor-to-ceiling windows invited the outdoors in, while a regal four-poster bed, plush couples’ chai and a spacious en-suite bathroom offered a cocoon of comfort. Our porch, complete with a hammock, opening directly onto the lagoon, became our favourite place to hang out.
Yet, The Isle is not merely for rest and reset. It’s a destination designed for mindful leisure and immersive wellness. At Spice Cove, the resort’s pan-Asian restaurant, live stations and an extensive buffet cater to diverse palates with dishes like ramen, bao, pad thai and more. Nearby, connected by a charming little bridge, lies Oasis — a poolside bar where guests can sip cocktails while dipping their feet in the water. This is where we chose to linger over a late lunch, losing all sense of time as the golden hour approached.
From here, guests can retreat to private loungers on a man-made sandy beach or gather at the fire-lit courtyard for stargazing sessions or evening conversations. At its centre lies the piece de résistance — a temperature-controlled pool. Separate from the lagoon itself, this space offers aquatic bliss at all hours, no matter the weather. Oh, and let’s not forget the pet park featuring a happy place for your furry friends, too!
Its most remarkable feature, however, lies not in plain sight — but in sound, or rather the absence of it. Despite being neighbours with the bustling Wonderla Amusement Park, The Isle maintains an almost monastic hush. Each stay includes complimentary entry for two adults to Wonderla Amusement Park next door, with private buggy transfers. It’s an unexpected but delightful twist — a juxtaposition of tranquillity and thrill — that makes The Isle not just a luxurious escape, but also a springboard for adventure.
To complete our stay, on the morning of departure, we made our way to Therapy Tree, the resort’s in-house wellness centre. From Ayurvedic and Balinese therapies to salon services and a unique Japanese wooden box sauna, the spa is a sanctuary in its own right. We opted for a long, full-body Balinese massage using aromatic oils, followed by a short sauna session. Afterwards, sipping on a steaming cup of green tea, we eased into plush massagejacuzzi chairs for a manicure and pedicure. Refreshed and revitalised, we finally prepared to bid farewell, carrying a quiet promise to return.
₹12,000 onwards. At Mysore Road.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.