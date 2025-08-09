This new luxe resort in Bengaluru is dedicated to wellness and aquatic experiences

Its most remarkable feature, however, lies not in plain sight — but in sound, or rather the absence of it. Despite being neighbours with the bustling Wonderla Amusement Park, The Isle maintains an almost monastic hush. Each stay includes complimentary entry for two adults to Wonderla Amusement Park next door, with private buggy transfers. It’s an unexpected but delightful twist — a juxtaposition of tranquillity and thrill — that makes The Isle not just a luxurious escape, but also a springboard for adventure.

To complete our stay, on the morning of departure, we made our way to Therapy Tree, the resort’s in-house wellness centre. From Ayurvedic and Balinese therapies to salon services and a unique Japanese wooden box sauna, the spa is a sanctuary in its own right. We opted for a long, full-body Balinese massage using aromatic oils, followed by a short sauna session. Afterwards, sipping on a steaming cup of green tea, we eased into plush massagejacuzzi chairs for a manicure and pedicure. Refreshed and revitalised, we finally prepared to bid farewell, carrying a quiet promise to return.

₹12,000 onwards. At Mysore Road.