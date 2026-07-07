Did you know Rajasthan's Ghewar has a counterpart in Bengal with roots going back to 1740s?

Structurally, they are true culinary doppelgängers. Both of these Indian desserts are crafted by masterfully dropping a thin maida (refined flour) batter into piping hot ghee to create an intricate, brittle, porous honeycomb disc. The story of the Babarsa, is uniquely intertwined with Bengal's chaotic 18th-century history.

Babarsa: the origin story

During the 1740s, Bengal was being relentlessly ravaged by the Maratha Bargi raiders. The then Nawab of Bengal, Alivardi Khan, was struggling to contain them, and the town of Khirpai, then a bustling commercial hub for textile and silk trade, frequently found itself under siege.

According to local history and culinary lores, a British resident or military man stationed in the area, widely remembered by locals as Edward Babarasa (or Babarash), stepped in to mobilise a defense and successfully repelled a violent Bargi onslaught, saving the local population from plunder.

To express their profound gratitude, a local moira (sweet meat maker) created a brand-new, highly-innovative fried sweetmeat. They shaped it like a delicate, crispy net and named it Babarsa in honour of Edward. While there is a competing folklore that ties it to the Mughal Emperor Babur, historians largely dismiss this since Khirpai’s specific historical records anchor it firmly to the mid-18th-century Bargi era.