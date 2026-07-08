What is the Indonesian Angklung that President Prabowo Subianto gifted PM Modi during his official tour?

One of the moments of PM Modi’s Indonesia visit that is going viral is the gift that he received from the president Prabowo Subianto. This musical instrument called the Angklung has been the heart and soul of Indonesian music, celebrations and official ceremonies for years. Not only did the Indian Prime Minister receive it as a gift but he also tried his hands in playing a larger version of the same. However, for the unversed, the Angklung has been a crucial part of Indonesian culture and here’s more about the instrument.
The Angklung is crafted out of pure bamboo. When one starts playing it, it gives off a sweet, soothing sound. While smaller versions can be manned by a single individual, the larger versions actually need a team to play it.
Think of a bamboo frame and two to four bamboo tubes which have been placed on top of that frame. That is how the instrument looks, structurally. The carving of these tubes is where the actual art lies. Each tube is so carved out that they produce a different note on being touched. When the frame is shaken with your hands, it causes the tubes to vibrate and generate different sound notes. Once you master this process, you can navigate this vibration to your benefit and produce the sound of your choice.
Interestingly, while most instruments can produce a variety of sound notes, one Angklung can produce only one specific sound. Thus, to create music, one needs a team who can produce different kinds of notes on their respective instruments. The cumulative sound of all these notes will produce the desired melody.
Evolution of an Angklung
While today the Angklung has earned itself a UNESCO tag it originated in the Sundanese community of West Java. It was played during harvesting ceremonies to please the Goddess of Rice and Fertility, Dewi Sri. With time, it evolved as one of the most prominent folk instruments with a mention on the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and even finding its way to tourist’s heart through miniature models.
Today, it is a testament of sustainability, survival of folk form, community and team building efforts. If you want to experience a music session then Saung Angklung Udjo is the place. Check their official performance schedule and don’t miss a live performance.