What is the Indonesian Angklung that President Prabowo Subianto gifted PM Modi during his official tour?

The Angklung is crafted out of pure bamboo. When one starts playing it, it gives off a sweet, soothing sound. While smaller versions can be manned by a single individual, the larger versions actually need a team to play it.

Think of a bamboo frame and two to four bamboo tubes which have been placed on top of that frame. That is how the instrument looks, structurally. The carving of these tubes is where the actual art lies. Each tube is so carved out that they produce a different note on being touched. When the frame is shaken with your hands, it causes the tubes to vibrate and generate different sound notes. Once you master this process, you can navigate this vibration to your benefit and produce the sound of your choice.

Interestingly, while most instruments can produce a variety of sound notes, one Angklung can produce only one specific sound. Thus, to create music, one needs a team who can produce different kinds of notes on their respective instruments. The cumulative sound of all these notes will produce the desired melody.