Nagaland’s storage traditions under the spotlight at this exhibition

For those inquisitive about the traditions and heritage of Nagaland and happen to be in the city, the Naga Storage Traditions is one exhibition that you shouldn’t miss out on. Curated and displayed at the Heirloom Naga Centre Gallery in Sovima, the spotlight turns to the craftsmanship, utility, and evolution of storage practices. These solutions came in different sizes, shapes and variety of materials and include bags, clay pots, baskets, barrels, and more. What more, in adherence to the close co-existence with Nature, they were equally organic, natural and sustainable.

All about the curation

What exactly does the curation contain? Are there pots and pans or woven baskets? Were these items different among different tribes? Nathan Kaurinta Zeliang from the Heirloom Naga Centre answers it for us, “There are various objects including a collection of pottery from the Chakesang tribe, terracotta pots from two Phom villages, a variety of baskets from the Angami tribe that were specifically woven for storage purposes, bags made from bamboo, wood and animal hide that were used by tradesmen, headhunter bags used by naga headhunters to carry the victory spoils of war and wooden barrels used by the angami tribe for storing rice and rice beer.”

In fact, the oldest object on show is a Tsunho basket which comes from 1946. Nathan mentions, “The Tsunhuo basket, primarily used by the angami tribe is the earliest noted object on display at the gallery. It is around 80 years old. The storage basket was most commonly used for storing personal belongings such as clothes, ornaments, etc.”