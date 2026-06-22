Nagaland’s storage traditions under the spotlight at this exhibition

For those inquisitive about the traditions and heritage of Nagaland and happen to be in the city, the Naga Storage Traditions is one exhibition that you shouldn’t miss out on. Curated and displayed at the Heirloom Naga Centre Gallery in Sovima, the spotlight turns to the craftsmanship, utility, and evolution of storage practices. These solutions came in different sizes, shapes and variety of materials and include bags, clay pots, baskets, barrels, and more. What more, in adherence to the close co-existence with Nature, they were equally organic, natural and sustainable.
What exactly does the curation contain? Are there pots and pans or woven baskets? Were these items different among different tribes? Nathan Kaurinta Zeliang from the Heirloom Naga Centre answers it for us, “There are various objects including a collection of pottery from the Chakesang tribe, terracotta pots from two Phom villages, a variety of baskets from the Angami tribe that were specifically woven for storage purposes, bags made from bamboo, wood and animal hide that were used by tradesmen, headhunter bags used by naga headhunters to carry the victory spoils of war and wooden barrels used by the angami tribe for storing rice and rice beer.”
In fact, the oldest object on show is a Tsunho basket which comes from 1946. Nathan mentions, “The Tsunhuo basket, primarily used by the angami tribe is the earliest noted object on display at the gallery. It is around 80 years old. The storage basket was most commonly used for storing personal belongings such as clothes, ornaments, etc.”
A tale of evolution
This automatically instills curiosity in people about how similar or different they are from today’s option. When asked, Nathan mention, “As lifestyles and livelihoods changed, storage traditions evolved from handmade bamboo, cane, and wooden containers to incorporating modern materials and designs. Traditional grain baskets and carrying containers gradually gave way to plastic bins, metal trunks, and factory-made storage solutions.”
Keeping in mind that everything adapts to a newer form, “some forms [of storage options] adapted to contemporary needs by being redesigned as laundry baskets, organisers, decorative containers, and lifestyle products for urban homes and the tourism market. Artisans also began combining traditional weaving techniques with modern materials such as synthetic straps, metal fittings, fabric linings, and contemporary shapes to appeal to changing consumer preferences. Today, these artefacts endure as symbols of cultural identity, craftsmanship, and indigenous knowledge.”
Sustainability: A Naga thought before the world caught up
One look at the objects and anyone would have to commend at their making which mostly uses natural materials. Nathan mentions,”Sustainability was not a slogan or concept in traditional Naga societies; it was a way of life. The use of renewable materials, community stewardship of natural resources, self-reliant economies, and the creation of durable handcrafted goods demonstrate that Naga culture has long embodied principles that the world today recognizes as sustainable living. Naga artisans worked with materials that were locally available, renewable, and biodegradable. Crafts were not mass-produced; they were handmade with skill, patience, and a deep understanding of the environment from which the materials were sourced, reducing waste. Traditional Naga crafts also supported a circular economy. Materials were sourced locally, crafted within the community, used for long periods, and eventually returned to the earth without causing pollution.”