Pride Month special: Photographing the sacred and the ordinary worlds of Assam’s transgender community in Gods on the Margins

They were keepers of the gate between the human and the divine, trusted advisors to emperors, and fierce warriors in ancient epics. Long before modern society relegated transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals to the margins, ancient civilisations revered them as essential threads in the tapestry of human existence.

From the Hijras of Hindu scriptures, who were granted the unique power to bless or curse by Lord Rama, to the Galli priests of Rome and the respected two-spirit traditions of Indigenous America, gender variance was rarely seen as a mistake. Instead, it was often viewed as a profound spiritual calling.

Yet, centuries of rigid socio-cultural shifts have rewritten these narratives, transforming the history of reverence into an ongoing struggle for basic survival. To look at the transgender community today is often to look at a marginalised collective fighting for legislative and social recognition. But a look back at our collective mythology and history reveals a different picture.

Through a photo series titled Gods on the Margins, shot exclusively for Indulge Express at Tritiyo Nivas, Assam’s first state-supported shelter home-cum-skill development centre, visual artist and filmmaker Chinmoy Barma, accompanied by Manoj Bania, Kamran Hussain and Ananya Dutta, explores how, even through the simplest daily chores, people from this community are still as relevant as the ones from mythology and history. Excerpts: