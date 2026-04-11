5 easy treks in Karnataka for beginners and nature lovers

If you have always looked forward to venturing into nature but have been hesitant to indulge in rigorous climbing, here is your chance to experience the best of both worlds with these easy treks in Karnataka. Whether it is a leisurely hike up a gentle hill, strolling through forests or even spelunking into caves, Karnataka provides a host of such adventurous treks that can be attempted by anyone.
It is one of the most famous and easy treks in Karnataka. It is because this place doesn’t have very steep trails; it also has many paths and steps which make it easier to walk. Moreover, you won’t get tired due to the mild inclination. There are also some light rocks involved in the trekking which will give your adventure an exciting turn.
Handi Gundi Betta is indeed one of the easiest treks in Karnataka. The route is relatively easy, with grassy inclines as well as many trails that lead right up to the top. This gives one the liberty of picking a track according to how easy or difficult he wants to make it for himself. The hike is a fairly short one, with no very steep inclines.
What sets Anthargange apart is that it is challenging yet beginner-friendly. The first section of the trek entails climbing stairs to reach the temple; this portion is quite easy. After that, there are rocky sections, but they are not long and can be tackled. This trek is easy because of the distance covered and many breaks along the way. The most exciting part about this trek is that you get to explore natural caves.
The trek to Makalidurga entails elements of history and an easy trek path. The path gently takes you around the hill via attractive scenery and the temple before getting to the summit. The steep areas along the way are brief and even easier for beginner trekkers. It is comforting that the entire trek has marked paths and places where you can rest on the way.
Turahalli Forest is the best place for people looking for a quick and easy trekking experience. The trek here lasts only around 30 minutes, and you don't have to put in much hard work for this trek because there are no difficult terrains involved. The path is relatively flat and has a mild incline; this trek can be counted among the easiest treks listed here.