4 foods you can explore on Bengaluru's V V Puram food street

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Congress Bun and Dum Roat

Begin your culinary adventure at the renowned VB Bakery located on V V Puram food street. One can taste the famous Congress Bun or relish Dum Roat - a rich delicacy - on the weekends only.

Kodbubale

Visit Arya Vysa Refreshment to enjoy hot kodbubale snacks prepared using rice flour and yoghurt. Deep-fried and served alongside chutney, these snacks offer real crunchiness in every bite.

Mangalore Bajjis

Head to Sri Swamy Bajji Centre to enjoy mouth-watering bajjis. There is a large variety of fritters available here, from spicy capsicum to fragrant pineapple and fluffy Mangalore bajjis.

Paddu and Ghee Dosa

Visit Sri Vasavi Mane Thindi on V V Puram food street for a scrumptious meal of paddus, ghee dosa, or thatte idli. This colourful place truly represents the fantastic flavours of local street food.

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