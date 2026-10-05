4 foods you can explore on Bengaluru's V V Puram food street

DEBOLINA ROY
Congress Bun and Dum Roat
Begin your culinary adventure at the renowned VB Bakery located on V V Puram food street. One can taste the famous Congress Bun or relish Dum Roat - a rich delicacy - on the weekends only.
Kodbubale
Visit Arya Vysa Refreshment to enjoy hot kodbubale snacks prepared using rice flour and yoghurt. Deep-fried and served alongside chutney, these snacks offer real crunchiness in every bite.
Mangalore Bajjis
Head to Sri Swamy Bajji Centre to enjoy mouth-watering bajjis. There is a large variety of fritters available here, from spicy capsicum to fragrant pineapple and fluffy Mangalore bajjis.
Paddu and Ghee Dosa
Visit Sri Vasavi Mane Thindi on V V Puram food street for a scrumptious meal of paddus, ghee dosa, or thatte idli. This colourful place truly represents the fantastic flavours of local street food.