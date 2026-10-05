5 Bengali actresses fans want to see as Ma Durga in Mahalaya

DEBOLINA ROY
Paoli Dam
This renowned actress has performed some remarkable characters in films such as Hatey Bazarey, Moner Manush, and Ananta. The beautiful and classic looks of this actress would add great dignity and divinity to any performance.
Ritabhari Chakraborty
She is renowned for her beautiful charm and her great leading roles in Ogo Bodhu Sundori, Brahma Janen Gopalan Koti, and Fatafati, as she perfectly combines elegance and power. She would surely add great soulfulness to the divine god.
Sohini Sarkar
With incredible talent and famous for her realistic performances in Bibaho Diaries, Byomkesh movies and Mandhar, she epitomises the classic beauty of Bengali culture. Her expressive eyes and classic looks make her perfect for representing love as well as rage.
Parno Mittra
Known for her subtle and realistic performances in movies such as Ranjana Ami Ar Ashbona, Apur Panchali, and Rajkahini, she exudes sharp intelligence and elegance. Her screen presence will provide a new interpretation of the character.
Rukmini Maitra
Given her reputation after playing roles in thrilling films such as Chaamp, Cockpit, and Kishmish, she is definitely someone who exudes screen presence. Her chiselled face and fierce screen presence would make her perfect for the warrior role.