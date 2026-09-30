Don't like pandal hopping? 4 more things you can do in Kolkata during Durga Puja

DEBOLINA ROY
Sunrise flower market hunt
Stroll through the biggest wholesale flower market in Asia, the Mullickghat Flower Market, situated below Howrah Bridge. Admire the heaps of marigolds while the local merchants play an untamed symphony that makes up the raw rhythm of the city.
River boat
Board a wooden country boat on the Hooghly River. Take a ride past the grand ghats and ancient warehouses with a beautiful view of the golden sun setting behind the splendid arches of the lit-up Howrah Bridge.
Chinatown breakfast trail
Take part in an adventure of tasting different kinds of food items at Tiretti Bazaar early in the morning. Sample delicious dishes of authentic Hakka Chinese cuisine, such as steaming hot pork momos, prawn dumplings, and fish ball soup.
Explore Indian museum
Get inside the Indian Museum on Chowringhee Road to see the renowned second floor of the Egyptian Gallery, which is known for a human mummy from Egypt that is said to be 4,000 years old.