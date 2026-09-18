5 ways to do a vastu reboot with pre-festive season cleaning

Dharitri Ganguly
Clear the gateway or the main door
The entryway is where energy enters your home. Keep the foyer completely uncluttered, fix squeaky door hinges, and ensure the door opens smoothly to welcome positive vibes
Purify key zones
The northeast or Ishan Kon is the most spiritually active zone. Keep it extra clean, lightweight, and clutter-free.
The centre or Brahmasthan of your home needs to be kept open and free from heavy furniture or clutter so energy can circulate freely.
Salt water mop
Add a handful of rock salt or sea salt to your mopping water. Salt acts as a natural space purifier that absorbs lingering negative vibrations.
Purge negative energy harbours
Throw away broken mirrors, chipped crockery, dead plants, or non-working electronics. Vastu considers broken items to be major sources of stagnant or negative energy.
Broom etiquette
Never sweep after sunset, as tradition holds it sweeps away incoming prosperity. Store your brooms lying flat in the southwest or northwest corner, never standing upright or stored in the kitchen or pooja room.