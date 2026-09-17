5 corners of the house you must not forget while putting up festive decorations

Subhadrika Sen
Bathroom: This may often be the most neglected part of the house while decorating. Place an essential oil diffuser or some flowers on a water bowl to give it a festive feel. Many people host house parties during the season, trips to the washroom are inevitable, so why not decorate it?
Staircase landing: A staircase handle, landing and rail bars have often been a very tiring space to decorate and was neglected for long. However, recently many decorate the foot of the staircase with rangoli or opt to hang lights and garlands from the rail bars.
Kitchen counters: Why should the dining table have all the festive decorations? Take out the fanciest plates, cups, thalis, storage bowls and place them on your kitchen counter. Add some fresh flowers on the window sills and use colourful textiles or new kitchen cloths, curtains, etc. you can also place a candle in a jar near the window sills after sunset.
Hallways: Often the drawing room gets the maximum attention and other passageways at home are forgotten. Light up the hallways with battery –operated lights, rangoli, festive design stickers and turn the empty walls into a gallery by hanging art works or framed photographs.
Bedside table: While the space doesn’t need elaborate decorations, a slight touch of statement light, floral arrangements, water candles (if safe), vibrant table runner and metals jugs, fancy glasses and beautiful folk form coasters can make all the difference.