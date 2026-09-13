Skincare essentials you should invest in for the festive season

Udisha
With the festive season knocking at the door, you must have already started shopping for your outfits. But, with the sweltering heat and overuse of make-up, it is important that you spare a thought for skincare. These are a few essentials you must invest in if you haven't already!
A gentle cleansing balm or oil
Festive season can be extremely harsh on your skin. You are mostly outdoors, exposed to dust and sweat while wearing a lot of make-up. It will be wise to invest in a double-cleansing staple like a balm or oil that can easily take off the make-up while cleaning your face off impurities. These products do not require scrubbing and comfort your skin instead.
A Vitamin C serum
You need your face to glow during the festive season and no one can do it as well as a brightening Vitamin C serum! Add the serum to your morning routine and make sure to follow it up with sunscreen. Vitamin C brings out the radiance, fades pigmentation and contains antioxidants that protect the skin from environmental stressors.
A hydrating lip mask
Wearing matte festive lipsticks for prolonged hours can make your lips dry and chapped. To keep your lips well hydrated, use a deeply nourishing lip mask overnight and layer a thick ceramide-rich lip balm during the day. These products can help nourish your lips and repair them so that they are smooth and not flaky.
A collagen sheet mask
When you skin feels stressed and dull, you need a quick facial-like glow up which can also replenish the lost moisture. Keep some collagen sheet masks handy that you can apply overnight till it works it magic. Collagen can provide deep, sustained hydration and instant plumping while recovering the barrier. It also provides the perfect base for flawless make-up.