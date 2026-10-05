Beyond Titanic: 5 forgotten Kate Winslet roles that deserve a rewatch

DEBOLINA ROY
Hideous Kinky (1998)
Kate Winslet stars in the 1998 movie Hideous Kinky as a young mother who takes her daughters to Morocco. In an effort to find herself and her true self, she runs away from her boring life and goes to a new country full of beautiful sights and scenery.
Holy Smoke (1999)
In Holy Smoke, she plays the role of a young woman from Australia who goes through a spiritual journey. Indeed, her partnership with director Jane Campion must be among the greatest highlights of her early career.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
This film features the character of Clementine as an avant-garde twist on the familiar trope of a femme fatale, known for her impulsive and reckless nature. She tries to rid herself of painful memories of her somewhat tumultuous relationships with Jim Carrey's character.
Little Children (2006)
In the movie, Kate Winslet plays a hesitant woman who becomes a mother while being stuck in a passionless marriage. She is able to depict the inner turmoil of a housewife so convincingly that she bears a resemblance to Madame Bovary.
Revolutionary Road (2008)
In this movie, the Titanic duo show their magic once again. Kate Winslet stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio to portray a couple suffering from the boredom of suburban life. Her performance as a frustrated housewife who longs for a romantic break from her confining, grim domestic reality is quite remarkable.