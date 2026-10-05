Eyeing an Ivy League college? 4 things Indian students need to check first

DEBOLINA ROY
Academic record & timeline
Assess your academic situation and get started early. To achieve an unweighted GPA of at least 3.7, you will need to adopt consistent study patterns. This involves checking your grades and academic history.
Standardized testing
Next, evaluate your readiness for test preparation. To aim to score in the top 5% on any standardised exam, be sure to have a plan. And start your preparations at least 2-3 years in advance.
Extracurricular quality
Conduct a review of your extracurricular activities to evaluate their actual impact. Concentrate on impactful leadership, community initiatives, or research that showcase your true interests and abilities while giving preference to depth and quality over mere quantity.
Financial planning
The fourth step is to assess your complete financial strategy and how you plan to fund it. Tuition and fees typically amount to $60,000 to $80,000 each year. Figure out early on whether you qualify for need-based or merit-based scholarships while preparing your entire university application package.