5 easy hairstyles that beat humidity and keep you looking fresh

Pratyusha Pan
The low bun
A low bun keeps hair off your neck and shoulders, which helps you stay cooler. Twist your hair loosely, secure it at the nape with a soft hair tie, and pull out a few face-framing strands. The slightly undone look actually hides frizz better than a perfectly sleek style.
The classic braid
A single braid, whether French, Dutch or a simple side braid, locks hair in place and limits frizz. Braid it a little looser if you want a relaxed look, or tighter for a day that involves lots of movement. Braiding slightly damp hair can also give you soft waves when you undo it later.
The high ponytail
A high ponytail lifts the weight of your hair off your neck, which is a relief when the air feels heavy. Wrap a small section of hair around the elastic to hide it and give the style a more polished finish. A dab of anti-frizz serum along the length keeps flyaways down.
The half-up top knot
This style is ideal if you like wearing your hair partly down. Gather the top half of your hair into a small knot or bun and leave the rest loose. It keeps hair off your face and adds a bit of lift at the crown without needing much effort.
The Twisted Updo with a Claw Clip
Claw clips are quick, comfortable and perfect for sticky days. Twist your hair upward, fold it in, and clip it in place. The whole look takes under a minute and works equally well for the office, errands or a casual evening out.
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