5 ancient bathing rituals across the world

DEBOLINA ROY
Turkish Hammam
Having roots in classic public baths, the Turkish hammam fuses hot steam with gentle peeling. This comforting process achieves a remarkable level of skin smoothness while providing relief from extreme soreness and mental clarity.
Balinese Floral Bath
Bathing in a tub lined with fresh flower petals can help the skin soak up healing plant oils. This Balinese tradition has been practised for centuries and is known for easing stress, relieving fatigue, and healing sensitive skin.
Mayan Temazcal
Conducted within a temple-like stone dome symbolising Mother Earth, this steam ceremony involves the use of heated stones and plant materials in its rituals. Under the guidance of an experienced shaman, participants undergo a transformative process that involves aspects of rebirth and spiritual cleansing.
Japanese Onsen
The natural geothermal hot springs of Japan are full of healing minerals, helping people unwind. Participating in these age-old bathing practices heals the skin, improves blood circulation, and gives a deep peace of mind in the lap of nature.
Ayurvedic Bath
Designed solely to match each individual’s Dosha constitution, this ancient Indian custom has the exclusive feature of using a warm-water rinse as the final step. This is one of the best ancient bath rituals that restores a person’s inner harmony, revitalises them, and makes them feel energised.