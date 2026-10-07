5 best places to celebrate Durga Puja in Delhi

DEBOLINA ROY
CR Park Durga Puja Pandal
Also known as 'Mini Bengal', it is famous for its lively happenings in the capital. The area sticks to religious customs, has impressive decorations, and lets you witness an electrifying performance of Dhunuchi Nach.
Kashmiri Gate (Delhi Durga Puja Samiti)
Founded in 1910, this historical site is the oldest organised puja in Delhi. The majestic idol of the deity, draped in silver and gold, beckons thousands of visitors who come to admire the age-old heritage.
Matri Mandir, Safdarjung Enclave
Situated at B-2 block, the location combines idyllic devotional surroundings with exquisite festival art that creates a soothing ambience to enjoy stunning pandal craft, traditional evening rituals, and joy with friends.
Minto Road
This iconic location, celebrating since 1940, offers a beautiful fusion of traditional Bengali heritage and cultural celebrations. This site is known for its famous Pushpanjali rituals and energetic Dhunuchi dance.
Durgotsav, GK II
Greater Kailash II stands out with a remarkable combination of sophistication and culture. The restaurant's masterpiece is known as bhog, made with organic products and virgin olive oil.