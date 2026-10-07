5 phone habits that are ruining your sleep

Pratyusha Pan
Scrolling in bed with the lights off
Bright screens in a dark room send your brain a signal that it is still daytime. Light, especially blue-toned light, can suppress melatonin, the hormone that helps you feel sleepy. Even 20 minutes of scrolling can push back the moment you actually drift off.
Watching "just one more" video
Short-video apps are designed to keep you engaged through autoplay and endless feeds. One clip turns into forty, and your planned bedtime slips by an hour. The stimulation also keeps your mind alert when it should be winding down.
Checking work messages at night
Replying to emails or chats before bed keeps your brain in problem-solving mode. A single stressful message can leave you replaying conversations in your head, making it harder to relax and fall asleep.
Keeping your phone on the pillow or bedside table
Having your phone within arm's reach makes it easy to check the time, a notification or a quick app at 3 a.m. Each wake-up fragments your sleep, and glowing screens or buzzing alerts can pull you out of lighter sleep stages without you fully realising it.
Using your phone as an alarm and a distraction
Many people say the phone is only their alarm, yet it ends up being the first thing they scroll through in bed. Checking social media the moment you wake up can also spike stress and set an anxious tone for the day, which tends to carry into the next night.
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