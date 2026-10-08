How to clean your light switches without damaging them?

DEBOLINA ROY
Remove dust and debris
To start, carefully clean the electrical device with a soft, dry microfiber cloth. For plates that have texture, use a dry toothbrush to scrub the dirt one way or the other while getting rid of any dirt and debris.
Disinfect with a spray
Use a plant-based disinfectant on a clean cloth, not directly on the fixture. Wipe the toggle and plate down thoroughly to ensure that all bacteria on the surfaces are killed safely, letting the non-toxic solution dry quickly.
Clean stubborn greases
Combine a gentle multi-surface cleanser with water on a soft cloth to eliminate stubborn fingerprints. Avoid using rough scrubbers that can damage surfaces; as a result, wiping helps clean up dirt without removing any paint from the switches.
Don't ignore the edges
Soak some cotton in diluted cleaning liquid. Using this soaked cotton, clean the outer edges properly. Also, pay attention to those parts where dirt gathers in gaps without the liquid penetrating the surface.