8 pre-festive season home cleaning tips that you need to know

Dharitri Ganguly

Declutter first

Before sweeping or scrubbing, clear out expired pantry items, old clothes, broken household items, and unused clutter to create physical and energetic space.

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Work top-to-bottom

Dust ceiling fans, light fixtures, and wall corners before cleaning lower surfaces or vacuuming floors so falling dust is swept up last.

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Focus on key gathering hubs

Prioritise high-visibility areas like the main entryway, living room seating, guest bathrooms, and the kitchen, where visitors gather most.

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Polish glass and metals

Wipe down windows, mirrors, door handles, and metallic decor accents with glass cleaner or a vinegar-water mix for a bright, reflective shine.

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Revitalise textiles

Wash or dry-clean heavy drapes, sofa cushion covers, and throw rugs to instantly freshen up indoor air and eliminate hidden dust.

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Kitchen and appliance reset

Scrub grease off cooktops, clean the oven interior, wipe down cabinet handles, and flush sink drains with baking soda and warm water to eliminate odour.

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Purify the air

Open windows during early mornings to let fresh air circulate, then light scented candles, diffusers, or traditional natural incense (like dhoop or camphor) to set a welcoming vibe.

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Organise entryways

Clear shoe racks, place a clean doormat, and ensure bright, functional lighting at the front door to welcome guests smoothly.

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