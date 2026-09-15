5 ways to decorate your bathroom with art

Subhadrika Sen
Add a pop of colour: If your bathroom is white or light pastel in colour, you can use vibrant artworks which add a pop of colour to the otherwise monotonous walls.
The Botanical art trend: Check out the botany inspired canvases which add a beautiful green touch to the room. These can be placed above indoor potted plants too.
Use a statement piece: Instead of putting up multiple canvasses on the wall, you can opt for one large statement piece which reflects your mood and personality.
Around the wash basin: While the best thing around the wash basin is a mirror, in case there is no space to place one, you can cover the wall with a beautiful canvas or wall art.
Stacking mini canvas: You can decide on a theme for the decoration and then stack up multiple mini canvases to create a collage on a wall.