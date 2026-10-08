Remembering Nana Patekar: 5 films that capture the many shades of his craft

Bristi Dey
Krantiveer (Action drama)
Playing the role of Pratap Narayan Tilak, a rebellious man who takes a stand against corruption and injustice, Nana delivered some of the most dramatic dialogues in the most cutting-edge tone.
Parinda (crime thriller)
Nana Patekar finds himself in a rather darker avatar in this film portraying the role of Anna, a feared gangster. He is seen juggling between the criminal world and his relationship with his younger brother which heightens the emotional core of the story.
Salaam Bombay! (drama)
One of his early and memorable performances, Salaam Bombay! saw Nana play Baba, a hardened drug dealer in the streets of Mumbai. This role in particular reflects his raw and intense acting style and for which he would become known for.
Welcome (comedy)
Welcome remains one of the best examples of Nana's comic timing. It almost became a cult film when it comes to a light-hearted twist on the actor's rugged roles. As gangster Uday Shetty, he brings plenty of exaggerated reactions, sharp dialogue delivery and effortless chemistry with Anil Kapoor.
The Attacks of 26/11 (Crime Thriller/Docudrama)
A more of a serious role that the actor delves into, The Attacks of 26/11 brings about the story of 2008 Mumbai attack to life. . The film takes a stark, serious approach to the tragedy, with the actor carrying much of the narrative through his intense and controlled performance as a police officer.