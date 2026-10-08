Nana Patekar funeral: Last rites to be held at Pune farmhouse with full state honours

The last rites of veteran actor Nana Patekar will be performed on Thursday evening at his farmhouse in Donje village, Pune district, with full state honours, according to reports. The actor passed away earlier today at 75 after a cardiac arrest in Goa.

Nana Patekar funeral: Last rites to be held at Donje farmhouse in Pune with full state honours

Ganesh Thorat, CEO of Patekar's Naam Foundation, which works on water conservation, said the actor's mortal remains would reach Pune by around 5 pm and would then be kept for the last 'darshan'. "The last rites will be performed on the premises of his farmhouse," Thorat said. The Donje farmhouse is reported to have held deep personal meaning for Patekar, and he is said to have chosen it for his final farewell.