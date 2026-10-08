Nana Patekar funeral: Last rites to be held at Pune farmhouse with full state honours

The last rites of veteran actor Nana Patekar will be performed on Thursday evening at his farmhouse in Donje village, Pune district, with full state honours, according to reports. The actor passed away earlier today at 75 after a cardiac arrest in Goa.
Ganesh Thorat, CEO of Patekar's Naam Foundation, which works on water conservation, said the actor's mortal remains would reach Pune by around 5 pm and would then be kept for the last 'darshan'. "The last rites will be performed on the premises of his farmhouse," Thorat said. The Donje farmhouse is reported to have held deep personal meaning for Patekar, and he is said to have chosen it for his final farewell.
Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said the state government would accord Nana Patekar state honours in recognition of his contribution to Marathi theatre and to Marathi and Hindi cinema. Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi confirmed the arrangements. Ashish added that the Chief Minister's office had been consulted and that further details of the funeral would be announced soon.
The actor was reportedly found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital. Doctors reportedly tried to revive him for around 45 minutes but could not save him. The case was registered as medico-legal, and a post-mortem was ordered as part of the formalities.
Tributes have begun pouring in from across Hindi and Marathi cinema, with fans and colleagues remembering the actor's unmistakable voice and his range, which took him from intense drama to comedy. He was also remembered for his social work through the Naam Foundation. Patekar is survived by his wife Neelkanti and son Malhar.
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