Veteran actor Nana Patekar has passed away on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was declared dead at 5:20 AM today. According to early to early reports, the actor was found unconscious at his home.
He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors tried to revive the veteran actor. "Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted," Dr Shekhar Salkar, chief of the oncology department, Manipal Hospital was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. However, there is no word from the family members yet.
Nana Patekar was one of India's most recognized faces and acclaimed actors. He was extremely popular in Hindi as well as Marathi cinema. Parinda, Krantiveer, Ab Tak Chhappan and Welcome are some of the most popular Hindi movies he acted in. his Bollywood debut was in a 1978 film Gaman. His role in Ab Tak Chappan almost elevated him to a cult figures as trigger-happy cop who would test the limits of law to eliminate criminals. As a director, his first film was Prahaar, released in 1991, which earned him a large number of fans. He also acted in it to much acclaim. He acted in over 60 films.
Nana was married to Neelkantee Patekar. She was a former bank officer, thespian and a National Award-winning Marathi actress. They had two sons together, Durvasa and Malhar. Durvas died at age two due to illness. Though Nana and Neelkantee separated over personal differences, they never legally divorced. Nana had a roller-coaster romantic life and was often linked to co-actors such as Ayesha Jhulka among others by tabloids and magazines, which the actress later denied. He was also romantically linked to actress Manisha Koirala, with whom, according to the film industry sources, the romance started on the sets of Agnisakshi that released in 1996.