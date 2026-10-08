Actor Nana Patekar passes away at 75 in Goa, cardiac arrest diagnosed

Nana Patekar was one of India's most recognized faces and acclaimed actors. He was extremely popular in Hindi as well as Marathi cinema. Parinda, Krantiveer, Ab Tak Chhappan and Welcome are some of the most popular Hindi movies he acted in. his Bollywood debut was in a 1978 film Gaman. His role in Ab Tak Chappan almost elevated him to a cult figures as trigger-happy cop who would test the limits of law to eliminate criminals. As a director, his first film was Prahaar, released in 1991, which earned him a large number of fans. He also acted in it to much acclaim. He acted in over 60 films.