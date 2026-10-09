5 things to know about Drishyam star Ishita Dutta, who's also Tanushree's younger sister

DEBOLINA ROY
Younger sibling of Tanushree Dutta
At first, she was very shy and had no inclination towards acting at all, but her talent was spotted by her elder sister, who was the winner of Femina Miss India 2004, Tanushree Dutta.
A multilingual career
Ishita Dutta's acting career started with the 2012 Telugu movie Chanakyudu, and then she made her debut in the Bollywood industry. She has proven her versatility through Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi movies, and many popular TV series.
A unique connection with her husband
She met her spouse, Vatsal Sheth, while shooting the film Rishton Ka Saudagar: Baazigar. Interestingly, both of them were seen playing children of Ajay Devgn in the films Drishyam and Taarzan: The Wonder Car, respectively.
Career in Bollywood
In terms of her presence in the Bollywood industry, both of her movies were released on the same day. The crime thriller titled Setters and the action thriller drama called Blank were released on May 3, 2019.
Career in Indian TV
Not only is she an actor in Hindi films and regional films, but she has also established a very good fan base through her performance in television shows like Ek Ghar Banaunga, Rishton Ka Saudagar: Baazigar, and Bepanah Pyarr.
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