5 ways to beat the afternoon energy slump

Pratyusha Pan
A meal heavy in refined carbs, such as white rice, pasta, or sweet snacks, can cause a blood sugar spike followed by a crash. Build your plate around protein, fibre, and healthy fats instead. Lentils, paneer, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains digest more slowly and give you steadier energy. Keep portions moderate, since overeating makes sleepiness worse.
Sitting for long stretches slows circulation and drains alertness. Stand up, walk around the office, climb a flight of stairs, or do a few simple stretches. Even a short break increases blood flow and often clears mental fog faster than caffeine does.
Daylight helps regulate your body clock and signals that it’s time to be alert. Step outside for a few minutes after lunch, or move your desk closer to a window. If you work in a dim space, even sitting near bright light can make a noticeable difference.
Mild dehydration can cause tiredness and trouble concentrating, so keep a bottle at your desk and sip throughout the day. If you want tea or coffee, have it early in the afternoon rather than late, since caffeine can linger and affect your sleep that night, which then worsens tomorrow’s slump.
The most effective fix starts the night before. Adults generally need seven to nine hours of sleep, and a consistent bedtime and wake-up time make a real difference. If you’re regularly exhausted despite good sleep habits, it may be worth speaking to a doctor, as persistent fatigue can have medical causes.
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