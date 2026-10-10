4 ways to make idli without a steamer

DEBOLINA ROY
Steel bowls in kadai
Put a steel trivet and water in a deep kadai. Keep the steel katories greased with batter on a steel plate on the steel trivet, cover them with a lid, and steam them on medium heat.
Silicone muffin cups
Take the heatproof silicone muffin moulds and fill them with batter until they are three-quarters full. Put these moulds inside a large, deep pot filled with boiling water and completely cover the pot, ensuring that no steam escapes.
Pressure cooker method
Put an upside-down bowl or trivet in the bottom of the cooker and fill with one inch of water. Place greased steel bowls on a plate inside, close the pressure cooker without the whistle, and steam for fifteen minutes.
Banana leaves
Take fresh banana leaf rounds, fold them, and use toothpicks to hold them in place in a natural shape for cups. With their steamed covering, pour the batter into them and place them on a wire mesh over boiling water in a vessel for authentic traditional flavour.