5 frozen soup cubes to make at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Tomato shorba cube
Cook the pureed tomatoes with the addition of cloves, bay leaves, and cinnamon. Afterwards, strain, cool, and freeze the mixture. To prepare soup, heat two frozen soup cubes with an equal amount of water or vegetable broth to bring it to a simmer.
Dal shorba cube
Prepare toor dal with garlic, ginger, and turmeric until tender. Puree until the mixture is smooth, then add cumin ghee and freeze the mixture. Take frozen soup cubes out of the freezer, melt them on low heat in warm water with some fresh lemon juice.
Cream of chicken soup cube
Heat together chicken and garlic with herbs. Cook in cream soup, then pulverise, freeze, and chill. Heat the frozen portion in the microwave with a bit of milk or hot water.
Mutton soup cube
Cook mutton bone broth together with black cardamom pods, peppercorns, and spices on low heat until you have a rich broth. Strain the broth and allow it to cool down before putting it in the freezer. Boil water and then put the broth in for a while until you get a flavourful broth.
Palak soup cube
First, blanch the fresh spinach and then puree it with the sautéed onions, garlic, and nutmeg. Cool it quickly and then place it in the freezer containers. Melt the spinach block along with the hot stock in the pan, and finally serve it with the cream drizzle.