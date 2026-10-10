5 rules to follow when switching from spectacles to lens

Bristi Dey
Specs, no matter how cool they get, will always be blamed for being too much, not letting the eyes pop, and somehow always ruining the whole fit. So, in came lenses as the saviour. But the difficulty came with them too. Here are some easy-peasy tips to switch from specs to contact lenses.
Don't rush and buy just about any lens
Your eyes are valuable so make time for that switch. You can't automatically expect things to fall in place. So, carefully choose which lens fits your eyes perfectly. Make sure you know all the details about your eyes from dry eyes to other eye conditions. A wrong fit can slowly damage your vision.
Clean and store properly
One of the most crucial parts is cleaning and storing your lenses properly. Get hold of a multipurpose solution that helps clean, rinse, disinfect, and store your lenses hygienically. Also, always wash and dry your hands before touching your lenses.
Don't get overwhelmed
Give your eyes some time to adjust with the change. The first few days can feel strange. You may notice some dryness or a slight sensation of having something in your eyes. DO NOT rub your eyes at any point. Start by wearing your lenses for a few hours and gradually increase the time as your eyes get used to them.
Follow the signals
A little itchiness is fine but continuous redness, pain, irritation, blurred vision or unusual discharge is not. Follow up with your doctor and if they recommend any lubricating drops use that.
Don't throw away your glasses
Just because you got your lens, don't throw away your glasses. Trust us you would need them! Having your glasses as a backup can ease a lot of the stress and anxiety that may come with potential problems.