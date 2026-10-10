Happy birthday, Rekha! Celebrating Bollywood’s OG style icon!

ANOUSHKA NAG
In a stunning pista green and butter yellow saree with heavy embroidery paired with an embellished potli bag and layered chokers.
In an oversized white blazer layered over a matching leopard-print top & headscarf paired with chunky gold jewellery.
In a white ensemble paired with brown leather boots, a chunky belt, layered gold jewellery and a matching shoulder bag.
In a striking zebra print saree paired with oversized silver hoops and a high ponytail.
In a black velvet saree with an embroidered potli bag paired with metallic handstack and embellished hoops.
In a shimmering red and gold Kanjeevaram silk saree paired with gold jewellery and an embroidered potli bag.
In an all-black outfit paired with tinted futuristic sunglasses & bold dark red lipstick paired with a metallic clutch.
In a monochrome black and white ensemble paired with a white head wrap, retro sunglasses, statement gold earrings and a metallic sling bag.
In a vintage, menswear-inspired look with a tan flat cap, glasses, a printed tie, black vest, and trousers.
In a tailored pastel pink blazer & matching mini skirt suit, styled with vintage cream kitten heels and retro sunglasses.
In a metallic pink tissue saree paired with a cut-out/keyhole blouse paired with jhumkas, an ornate maang tikka, and a nose ring