5 easy lunch ideas for busy workdays

Pratyusha Pan
Mash a can of chickpeas with a spoonful of Greek yogurt or mayo, add diced celery, a squeeze of lemon, salt, and pepper, then roll it into a tortilla with spinach. It takes about five minutes, needs no cooking, and holds up well in a lunch bag. Make a double batch and it will last two days in the fridge.
Layer cooked rice or quinoa, roasted vegetables, a protein like grilled chicken or boiled eggs, and a simple dressing at the bottom. Keep leafy greens on top so they stay crisp. Prep four jars on Sunday and you have lunch handled for most of the week. Tip the jar into a bowl when you’re ready to eat.
Microwave a sweet potato for about eight minutes, split it open, and top it with black beans, cheese, salsa, and a dollop of yogurt. It’s warm, filling, and uses ingredients you probably already have. For extra protein, add leftover shredded chicken or a fried egg.
Toss cooked pasta with store-bought pesto, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella pearls, and a handful of arugula. It tastes great cold, so there’s no need to reheat it, and it improves as the flavors settle overnight. Whole-wheat pasta adds fiber that helps you feel full longer.
Mix canned tuna with mashed avocado, a little lemon juice, and black pepper, then spread it on toasted whole-grain bread. You get protein and healthy fats in one quick meal. If you’re eating at your desk, pack the toast and filling separately so the bread doesn’t go soggy.
5 easy things to do with leftover rice