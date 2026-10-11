5 pandal-hopping mistakes to avoid if you are seeing Kolkata Durga Puja for the first time

DEBOLINA ROY
Trying to chase a list
Do not try to visit all the well-known places that lie on the outskirts. Make sure that you avoid this pandal-hopping mistake by selecting a specific area to visit every evening, allowing you to move between nearby venues and cover long distances by the Kolkata Metro.
Visiting at night
Avoid going out only during night shifts when large crowds obstruct views. Go during the hours of 5 AM to 10 AM and enjoy the intricate artwork of an idol peacefully instead of spending hours waiting in line.
Wearing new footwear
If you wear brand-new sandals or fancy high-heeled shoes, you'll destroy your feet on a ten-kilometre walk. Instead, buy good slip-on shoes that allow you to zip through large crowds and can be easily removed at the entrance.
Relying solely on phones
Telephone calls are not possible in significant venue clusters due to jamming of cellular signals. Therefore, it is essential to select a suitable physical meeting point, for example, a Metro gate or a well-known shop, in advance to avoid making the same mistake.
Overlooking local neighbourhood
If you skip the little family pujas by the roadside, you will be missing the essence of community spirit hidden in the festival's heart. Try to go to some smaller local pujas, where you can unwind, enjoy the dhak music, and taste some local street food.