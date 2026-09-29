Comfortable outfit ideas for Durga Pujo pandal hopping this year

Udisha
While the internet may convince you to invest in gorgeous and heavy festive clothing for Durga Pujo, they can be really inconvenient for pandal hopping for long hours in the heat and humidity. Here are a few clothing options you can buy this festive season that can help you look gorgeous and stay comfortable at the same time!
Cotton Kurti
You can never go wrong with the iconic block printed or solid cotton kurtis. They are breathable and perfect for staying out in the humidity. Pair it with flared palazzos or straight pants and add some chunky oxidised jewellery for that classic ethnic look.
Linen co-ords
Go for a linen shirt/top with trousers to beat the heat. To make the look more festive, add a linen dupatta and finish the look with stud earrings and a comfortable sandal.
Flowy skirt and tank tops
If you want to ace the Indo-Western look, go for a flowy printed cotton skirt with a solid-coloured halter neck or tank top. Choose a gorgeous set of bangles to go with the outfit.
Cotton dresses
Cotton dresses can never go out of fashion and there is a variety of options you can choose from. You can either go for a breezy maxi dress or a short, body-fitted one. Either way, you will definitely be comfortable while acing the ethnic, boho look.
Soft cotton sarees
If Pujo means sarees for you, ditch the silk and heavy sarees during pandal hopping. Choose a handloom mulmul or soft cotton saree and wear it with a blouse you are comfortable with. From jamdani to dhanekali, you can choose a new type every day!