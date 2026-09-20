4 quick saree drapes you can try this festive season

DEBOLINA ROY
Nivi open pallu drape
Take the inner end of the sari and tuck it into the petticoat. Wrap it around your waist and form neat pleats in the front. Drape the rest of the fabric over your left shoulder with only the top edge secured.
Gujarati front pallu drape
Using the classic technique of draping a saree, fix the pleats in the front. Instead of draping the saree from the left shoulder, take the pallu from the back and throw it over the right shoulder so that it falls and spreads nicely in the front, showing its border.
Knotted pallu drape
Take the base and front waist tuck. Next, drape the pallu fabric across your left shoulder. However, instead of pinning it up, make sure to tie a neat and fashionable knot at the shoulder to keep the drape intact.
Pant-style drape
To kick off, take the standard base and front waist tuck. Next, drape the pallu fabric across your left shoulder. However, instead of pinning it up, make sure to tie a neat and fashionable knot at the shoulder to keep the drape intact.