5 quick hairstyles you can pull off with bangs

Bristi Dey
High ponytail with bangs
This is one of the most chicest way to adorn your bangs. Put up a pony and let your bangs have those flair. Gently tug at the crown for a slightly messy, effortless finish. It works best for a casual fun outing. Use a round brush to maintain them and use blow dryer to bring that salon look to life
Mini braids with open hair
Let those bangs tell a story. Keep your hair open and the tiny braids alongside the bangs can bring about that cute sophisticated vibe to your look. Add two tiny braids at the front, tucked behind the ears. Your bangs can stay natural for a playful, Y2K-inspired look.
Headband Tuck
If you want to go for a vintage and classy look, this one's for you. Use a headband and slide it behind your bangs to push back the longer sides while keeping the fringe defined and flat in front.
Half bun or half pony
This looks effortless and chic. Take the top half of your hair and secure it with a statement claw clip. Leave your bangs and a couple of face-framing strands loose for a fashionable look.
Silk headscarf or bandana wrap with full bun
These bandana wraps have become quite the fashion these days. So, you can fold a silk scarf into a thin band or triangle, tie it behind your neck, and place it right along the hairline behind your bangs.