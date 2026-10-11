Happy Birthday Big B: 5 early-career films of Amitabh Bachchan

DEBOLINA ROY
Saat Hindustani (1969)
In his first acting role in Saat Hindustani, the actor plays Anwar Ali, an idealistic poet involved in Goa's liberation. His intense gaze and down-to-earth presence stand out in this patriotic collective story.
Anand (1971)
Hrishikesh Mukherjee's classic drama Anand features Amitabh Bachchan in the role of Dr. Bhaskar Kulkarni ("Babu Moshai"). His sensitive, emotional performance alongside Rajesh Khanna earned him his first Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Zanjeer (1973)
Zanjeer by Prakash Mehra marked his career breakthrough with the role of Inspector Vijay Khanna, played by Amitabh Bachchan. The intense emotions of the film gave rise to the legendary archetype of the "angry young man", which transformed the Hindi film industry.
Namak Haraam (1973)
In Namak Haraam, he rejoined director Hrishikesh Mukherjee and gave a stunning performance as Vikram Maharaj. His role was that of an enthusiastic businessman troubled by social disparities. His portrayal matched the underlying social message of the film.
Deewaar (1975)
The crime drama classic Deewaar by Yash Chopra featured him acting as a dock worker turned mafia leader. His splendid performance showcased a conflicted anti-hero, earning him superstar status in the world of Indian cinema forever.