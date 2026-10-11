How to make Kolkata-style Kathi rolls at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Knead and roll the paratha
Combine the all-purpose flour and salt in a sieve before adding the oil and water to make a smooth mixture. Allow the dough to rest for 15 minutes before dividing it into five and flattening each into a disk ready for frying.
Prepare the filling
Blend chopped chicken, turmeric, chilli powder, tandoori masala, ground cumin, ground coriander, lemon juice, mustard oil, and salt and cook in canola oil for 15 minutes, adding in the tomato paste halfway through the cooking process.
Line each paratha with whisked egg
Oil your griddle and put a paratha on it. Break an egg onto the paratha and spread it around. Flip the paratha so that it can cook all the way through.
Prepare salad filling
Chop a cucumber and an onion into thin slices, grate some carrots, and chop green chilli and fresh coriander finely. Use all the cut-up vegetables to mix them in a bowl to make a fresh and crisp dish that will be refreshing with the main course.
Assemble and wrap
Spread some tomato and chilli sauce on the flatbread in which the egg has been wrapped. Place the salad and sautéed chicken on top, add some chaat masala as well, and wrap firmly in wax paper to serve hot.