How to make Mangalorean-style Kori Gassi at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Roast the spices
In a pan, heat ghee and coconut oil before sautéing the dried Byadagi chilli peppers, garlic, and shallots until soft and aromatic. Add coriander, cumin, and black pepper, as well as fenugreek seeds and toast until aromatic.
Grind into a smooth paste
Place the roasted spices, sautéed onions, and garlic, as well as the chillies, in the blender. Blend everything thoroughly with a little over one cup of water until you form a smooth, silky paste that will act as the flavour base.
Pressure cook the chicken base
In a pressure cooker, add pieces of chicken with bone. Include turmeric powder, rock salt, fresh tamarind pulp, and the blended spice paste. Pour in two cups of thin coconut milk and cook for five whistles.
Temper with aromatics
Make use of another small frying pan and add one teaspoon of ghee, along with the cinnamon sticks, the cloves, and fresh curry leaves, and sauté until it sizzles. Then pour this tempered mixture directly into the bubbling chicken curry for richness.
Finish with coconut milk
Finally, add some cornstarch slurry until you achieve the desired level of thickness for your gravy. Then add one cup of first-pressed thick coconut milk, stirring well before removing the pan from the heat.