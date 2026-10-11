Misplaced your luggage after landing? 4 things to do next

DEBOLINA ROY
Report to the baggage service desk
Make your way directly to the airline office to report missing baggage at the airport. Before you leave, fill in the Property Irregularity Report (PIR) and make sure you get its tracking number to check the status of your luggage online.
Provide precise contact information
Do not forget to give complete travel information, booking information, local address and an active mobile number to authorities. Providing correct information means that the airline can take the lost luggage back to your hotel or home without any trouble or delay.
Retain every travel document
Make sure to keep your boarding pass, baggage tags, and PIR in a safe place. If you are forced to purchase essentials due to delayed baggage, keep the itemised bills, as some airlines have an expedited reimbursement process.
File an official claim
When dealing with lost luggage at the airport, it is important to act quickly and file a written claim. Under international regulations, written complaints for delayed luggage must be submitted within 21 days to receive rightful financial compensation.