Got time to kill at the airport? Five things to do instead of scrolling

Got time to kill at the airport? Instead of spending the next hour mindlessly scrolling through social media, why not make the most of the downtime? Whether you’re travelling solo or with company, airports offer plenty of ways to slow down, get curious, or simply enjoy a few quiet moments before your flight. From finally picking up that book to discovering a new magazine or enjoying a proper coffee break, here are five simple things to do while you wait.
Haven’t read a book in a long time? Airport downtime is the perfect excuse to finally open the book that has been sitting on your bedside table, in your bag, or your Kindle library for ages. Instead of thinking about how many chapters you should finish, just pick up the book and start reading, even it means one chapter or just 30 minutes of uninterrupted reading.
Choose something that suits the mood. A thriller can make a long wait disappear, a novel can transport you somewhere completely different, a memoir can give you a glimpse into someone else’s life, and a collection of essays is ideal when you want something to dip into between announcements. If you don't have a book with you, browse the airport bookstore. It can become the book you associate with that particular journey.
Turn your waiting time into something interesting by creating a soundtrack that matches where you're going and how you want the trip to feel. Instead of just putting your favourite songs on shuffle, give the playlist a theme. You can also build the playlist around a few energetic songs for the airport, something atmospheric for take-off, upbeat tracks for exploring, slower songs for late-night walks, and one or two songs that remind you of home for the journey back. Browse through old favourites, rediscover songs you haven't heard in years, ask friends for recommendations, or choose tracks based purely on their titles. You could even include songs connected to the destination, a local artist, and music from a film set there, or songs that mention the city you're visiting. Give it a personal touch.
Pick up a crossword puzzle from an airport bookstore or newsstand and solve it. If you are two of you, one person can read the clues aloud while the other fills in the answers, then swap roles whenever you feel like it. The fun here isn't necessarily about finishing the puzzle. It's the conversation that happens along the way, be it discussing whether a clue could have two answers, or suddenly remembering a random fact from school, or confidently suggesting an answer that turns out to be completely wrong. A simple crossword can turn an otherwise boring wait into something you'll both remember.
Turn your airport wait into the first chapter of your trip. Instead of endlessly scrolling through social media, read travel material about where you're headed. Look beyond the usual list of tourist attractions and discover the stories that give a place its character. Learn why a famous landmark is important, read about the history of the city, or find out what makes a particular neighbourhood worth exploring. You could also do some research about a local dish you've never tried and add it to your must-eat list. Moreover, look for places that don't usually appear on standard tourist itineraries, like an independent café, a local market, a quiet park, or a small museum. By the time you land, you'll have a better sense of where you are and a few experiences to look forward to.
Have a proper coffee break
Instead of grabbing a coffee and automatically opening your phone while you drink it, turn those 15–20 minutes into a genuine little break. Find a comfortable seat with a good view, order a coffee you actually enjoy, and give yourself permission to slow down. Try something different from your usual order, maybe a cappuccino instead of your regular latte, a local speciality, or even a coffee you've never tasted before. Pair it with a pastry, sandwich or snack you've never tried. Airports are full of little food discoveries, so make the experience part of the trip rather than just something you consume while waiting. Once you've settled in, put your phone away. Don't end up taking pictures of the coffee, check notifications or scroll through messages. Pay attention to the simple things: the smell of the coffee, the first sip, the texture of the pastry, the view from the window, the announcements in the background and the constant movement of people around you. There's something oddly relaxing about observing all that movement while you're sitting still.The idea isn't to turn coffee into another productivity exercise. Don't read, plan, work or multitask. Just have the coffee.
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