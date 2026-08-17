Got time to kill at the airport? Five things to do instead of scrolling

Read about your destination

Turn your airport wait into the first chapter of your trip. Instead of endlessly scrolling through social media, read travel material about where you're headed. Look beyond the usual list of tourist attractions and discover the stories that give a place its character. Learn why a famous landmark is important, read about the history of the city, or find out what makes a particular neighbourhood worth exploring. You could also do some research about a local dish you've never tried and add it to your must-eat list. Moreover, look for places that don't usually appear on standard tourist itineraries, like an independent café, a local market, a quiet park, or a small museum. By the time you land, you'll have a better sense of where you are and a few experiences to look forward to.

Have a proper coffee break

Instead of grabbing a coffee and automatically opening your phone while you drink it, turn those 15–20 minutes into a genuine little break. Find a comfortable seat with a good view, order a coffee you actually enjoy, and give yourself permission to slow down. Try something different from your usual order, maybe a cappuccino instead of your regular latte, a local speciality, or even a coffee you've never tasted before. Pair it with a pastry, sandwich or snack you've never tried. Airports are full of little food discoveries, so make the experience part of the trip rather than just something you consume while waiting. Once you've settled in, put your phone away. Don't end up taking pictures of the coffee, check notifications or scroll through messages. Pay attention to the simple things: the smell of the coffee, the first sip, the texture of the pastry, the view from the window, the announcements in the background and the constant movement of people around you. There's something oddly relaxing about observing all that movement while you're sitting still.The idea isn't to turn coffee into another productivity exercise. Don't read, plan, work or multitask. Just have the coffee.

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