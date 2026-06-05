Are we micromanaging life too much? The growing trend of Joyspan explained!

In the pursuit of the highest possible level of happiness and purpose, we often end up over-engineering our lives. We carefully micromanage our bodies and adjust our lifestyles in order to have an optimized, measurable happiness. But in between all of it are we truly living?
Defining such habits, a trending wellness idea, Joyspan, is grabbing all the attention. It shifts the focus away from numbers and performance, toward something simpler how much joy do we actually experience in our lifetime and are we making the years worth living?
The idea of Joyspan is something away from the traditional hustle culture. While lifespan measures years and healthspan measures disease free years, Joyspan asks a more human question, are we present? Restored? Alive with curiosity and wonder? It is the years spent in absolute joy and contentment.
As the world leans towards hyper-perfection, everything seems to be performative. Health devices can track steps but it cannot distinguish between a chill stroll in the park and a fanatic walk to reach the office on time. So, are those 10K achievements really helping our mind and body? Thus, the metrics of being at genuine ease, pleasure, and presence, instead of performing all the time, is what this new trend is all about.
Travellers worldwide are no longer chasing adventure alone, they're seeking experiences that nurture the spirit as deeply as they strengthen the body. And the wellness retreats have figured out the just-right anecdote. Properties like Six Senses curates a set of experiences that are perhaps the purest expressions of Joyspan. From Bhutanese Dotsho to a hike with young monks and learning their way of life, each experience is deeply rooted in finding the meaning of being alive.
“As people become more conscious of their overall well-being, there is a growing recognition that a fulfilling life is shaped by more than physical health alone. The idea of Joyspan reflects this shift, placing greater value on experiences that bring purpose, connection, curiosity, and enjoyment into everyday life,” Claudine Triolo, Country Director of Sales, Marketing & Journeys, Six Senses Bhutan, remarked on Joyspan.
How to build up our Joyspan?
Focusing more on what activities can help boost one’s Joyspan, Claudine added, “Travelling across five Himalayan valleys, hiking through forest trails, visiting centuries-old monasteries, taking part in a traditional butter lamp blessing ceremony, or simply slowing down enough to appreciate the changing landscape along the way.”
Luxury retreats like this around the world also provide experiences like Heritage and Rewilding walks and Sowa Rigpa, among others that truly help boost the serenity from within.
To conclude, as Forrest Gump once said, “Life is like a box of chocolates... you never know what you're gonna get”, but we surely can control how we savour that life by living to the fullest, and Joyspan does just that.