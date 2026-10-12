4 ways to sterilize baby's milk bottles

DEBOLINA ROY
Boiling in water
Sink it thoroughly sanitized instruments in a big container full of boiling water. The process of sterilizing the bottle of milk required by your child like this takes precisely ten minutes of constant boiling, although heat exposure has the effect of easily ruining the silicone teats.
Electric steamer
Electric steam sterilizers are an efficient method that uses steam at high temperatures. For sterilization with these sterilizers, you need to just add water and place any disassembled equipment in the sterilizer machine. The machine will finish sterilizing by itself.
Microwave the bottles
The microwave uses high-temperature steam to sterilize objects at high speed in the microwave machine. This simple process has very little setup, thus is convenient for busy mothers who like speedy results and save their kitchen counter space.
Cold water hack
Immerse the feeding equipment in cold water with the addition of some special sterilizer tablets or liquid to achieve optimal results. This technique guarantees ease of use and efficacy in sterilizing baby bottles while on the go and without electrical power sources for 30 minutes.